Three of family murdered in Andhra Pradesh

The dead were identified as Sambasiva Rao, 50, his wife Adilakshmi, 47, and son Naresh, 30.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:01 PM, Thu - 23 November 23

Representational Image.

Guntur: Three members of a family were brutally murdered at Piduguralla in Palnadu district on Wednesday night.

The dead were identified as Sambasiva Rao, 50, his wife Adilakshmi, 47, and son Naresh, 30.

Also Read Congress worker accuses MLA Seethakka’s son of fraud in Dalit Bandhu

Later, Sambasiva Rao’s daughter-in-law Madhuri and her father Subbarao and brother Srinivasa Rao surrendered at Muppalla police station.

According to reports, after differences with his first wife, Naresh residing in Konanki of Piduguralla mandal, married Madhuri of Dammalapadu of Muppalla mandal six years ago. They have a five-year-old son.

On Wednesday afternoon, Madhuri telephoned her father Subbarao and brother Srinivasa Rao that her husband was harassing her. Her father and brother arrived around 8 p.m. at Madhuri’s place. While they were talking, around 10.30 p.m., Subbarao and Srinivasa Rao attacked Naresh, his father Sambasiva Rao and mother Adilakshmi with knives and the latter died on the spot.

Then Madhuri, and her father and brother went to Muppalla and surrendered to the police.

The police brought them back to Konanki and after finding all three bodies at one place, took the accused into custody and began investigating.