Three persons convicted in two different cases by Hyderabad court

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:31 PM, Thu - 26 May 22

Representational image

Hyderabad: Three persons who were arrested by Gandhinagar police for teasing women and preventing policemen from performing their duties, were sentenced to a jail term by a city court.

In the first case, the Gandhinagar police produced two persons D Manikanth (20) and A Bhuvaneshwar (19) of Bholakpur before court for preventing a policeman from performing his duty. A case for misbehaving with women was registered against them earlier and a police constable went to issue them summons at their house when Manikanth and Bhuvaneshwar misbehaved with him.

A petty case was booked against both of them following a complaint by the policeman. The court after hearing the case awarded 37 day jail term to Manikanth and 19 day to Bhuvaneshwar. Both of them were shifted to Central Prison Chanchalguda.

In another case, a history sheeter who misbehaved with the police in inebriated condition was jailed for 112 days. K Bharath, against whom a history sheet is maintained at Gandhinagar police station was creating nuisance and problems for women at CC Nagar Double Bedroom colony. He was caught by the police and brought to station when he misbehaved with the police personnel. A petty case was booked against him.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .