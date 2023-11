| Three Sub Registrars Suspended In Ap

Three sub-registrars suspended in AP

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:15 PM, Fri - 24 November 23

Ongole: Three sub-registrars in the city have been suspended for violating rules and effecting registrations.

The Ongole sub-registrars Ramakrishna, and Ramana Kumar, and Yerragondapalem sub-registrar Gnanasundar were facing allegations of registering lands in Markapuram violating rules and regulations and the government on Friday issued orders suspending all three of them.

