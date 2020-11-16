Hyderabad: Three-year-old girl kidnapped from MGBS, rescued

The child, Kumari Avanthika, had reached the city along with her mother Sangati Jaya, a native of Kurnool district, on Saturday night.

By | Published: 2:42 pm 3:22 pm

Hyderabad: A three-year-old girl, who was allegedly kidnapped from the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station here by a couple, was rescued within 24 hours from Mahbubnagar by the Hyderabad City Police.

City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said the three-year-old child was kidnapped from MGBS on Saturday evening by Sangamoni Shivudu (31) and Sangamoni Parvathamma (30), both natives of Mahbubnagar.

The child, Kumari Avanthika, had reached the city along with her mother Sangati Jaya, a native of Kurnool district, on Saturday night and boarded a bus to Karnataka from MGBS. Jaya’s sister Laxmi, her husband and their children too were with them. In the meantime, Nagaraju had some issue with Laxmi and got down from the bus, following which Jaya also got down to convince him to accompany them. Avantika, Laxmi and the others also got down.

“Shivudu and Parvathamma were at the bus station to catch a bus to Mahbubnagar and noticed Avanthika and kidnapped her. To avoid the police, they headed to Dabeerpura railway station and spent the night there. The next day by noon, they went to Puranapul bus-stand and from there took a bus to Mahbubnagar,” Anjani Kumar said.

The City Police, who had meanwhile received a complaint from Jaya, had formed seven special teams and were tracking the kidnappers with the help of surveillance cameras. After coming to know that they along with the child took a bus to Mahbubnagar, the police alerted the local police there.

“Our special teams tracked the kidnappers in Mahbubnagar and rescued the child from there. The couple had got married six years ago but did not have children. They kidnapped her to bring her up as their own child,” police said.

Shivudu was earlier convicted in five property offences in Cyberabad and Rachakonda police limits.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .