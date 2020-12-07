TiE Global Summit sees potential funding of $250-$500 million

Will provide an opportunity for entrepreneurs to access global customers through an AI-based matchmaking platform from among 20,000 attendees, participating in the summit between December 8 and 10

Hyderabad: TiE Hyderabad will be hosting TiE’s largest ever and first Virtual Global Summit between December 8 and 10, 2020. The summit will be attended by over 200 global investors who have potential ability to invest about $250-$500 million (about Rs 1,850-Rs 3,700 crore) to fund the most suitable entrepreneurs.

A total of 20,000 entrepreneurs, over 200 investors, 300 plus global speakers, over 10 world leaders, 50 plus star speakers, celebrities, sports persons and spiritual and wellness gurus will be attending the summit. A total of 25 TiE chapters from Americas, Europe, Africa, India, APAC will be represented at the summit.

The summit is based on the theme ‘Entrepreneurship 360’ which will focus on issues faced and challenged by entrepreneurs, provide a platform for funding, insights into strategies to grow and scale business with focus on new startup ideas, investments in startups, pitching tactics to help startups attract B2B and B2C businesses and scaling strategies to grow their business by 10x.

Keynote sessions

The summit will be inaugurated by M Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President of India and will be attended by Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and MSME, Arvind Kejirwal, Chief Minister of Delhi, KT Rama Rao, Minister of MA & UD, Industries and IT&C, Telangana, and N Chandrababu Naidu, Leader of Opposition, Andhra Pradesh.

Global leaders such as John Chambers, Sir Ronnie Kohan, Jessy Draper, Gautam Adani, NR Narayana Murthy, Indra Nooyi, Mohandas Pai, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Swati Piramal, Rohini Nilekani, Vineet Nayar, Tim Draper, Vijay Sekhar Sharma, Ritesh Agarwal, Kiran Majumdar Shaw, Sheryl Sandberg, Indra Nooyi among others, are likely to attend.

World political leaders such as President of Mauritius, President of Costa Rica, Nobel laureates including Abhijit Banerjee, Mohammad Yunus, and spiritual leaders Sri Sri Ravishankar, Sadhguru, Sridharan, Daji Kamlesh Patel, and Bollywood Actor Kunal Kapoor will be addressing the summit.

AI-based networking

The summit will provide an opportunity for entrepreneurs to network and access global customers through an Artificial Intelligence-based matchmaking platform to help sellers find buyers from among 20,000 attendees.

It will also help forge alliances and partnerships, share ideas and interact with investors, business leaders, policy makers across the globe, besides allowing investors access to the world’s brightest minds to fulfil their investment objectives. There will be around 200 startup pitches.

Women awards have been planned to acknowledge and motivate women entrepreneurs. Over 100 highly successful global entrepreneurs will be showcasing their products and services. Keynote sessions, technology lounge, investor lounge, pitch competitions, boot camps are planned.

Startup funding

Speaking on the announcement, Mahavir Sharma, chairman TiE Global, said, “The TiE Global Summit 2020 is a very unique initiative, perhaps the largest and most diverse gathering of entrepreneurs and investors on a virtual platform (due to covid-19).”

“It aims at bringing together startups, entrepreneurs, global leaders including heads of countries, successful business leaders, investors with a strong intent to invest in startups and enhance opportunities for startups across India to get investments worth billions of dollars,” Sharma added.

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, president, TiE, Hyderabad said, “With 20,000 startups and entrepreneurs attending the summit we aim to help, solve their most critical problems such as acquiring new customers in India and overseas, access to funding, mentors and board members. 200 Startups will be funded, around 40,000 one-on-one interactions between entrepreneurs, mentors and others.”

