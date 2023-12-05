| Tie Up With Cpi Augured Well For Congress Says Narayana

Tie up with CPI augured well for Congress, says Narayana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 PM, Tue - 5 December 23

CPI State Secretary and MLA elect Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao assured to fight on behalf of people even while extending all support to the Congress government

Hyderabad: Stating that alliance with Communist Party of India (CPI) augured well for the Congress, party National Executive Member K Narayana said the victory of party MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao from Kothagudem was the victory of all left parties.

People believed in the Congress party. Other parties, including Telangana Jagruthi Samithi and Telugu Desam Party had also supported the Congress, he said at a press conference here on Monday.

CPI State Secretary and MLA elect Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao assured to fight on behalf of people even while extending all support to the Congress government. The basic objective would be to ensure democratic governance in the State, besides restoring democratic values. There would not be any compromise on that front and CPI would definitely raise its voice, he said.

On the Chief Minister candidate, he said Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shiva Kumar had called him over phone and sought suggestion.

“I clearly informed him that as an allied party, all support will be extended to Congress in selecting the Chief Minister candidate,” Sambasiva Rao said.

On the pre-poll assurances made by the Congress to CPI regarding cabinet berth and MLC nominations, he said it was a fact but the party was not keen about these aspects.

“If at all, the Congress makes any offer, we would think and take a decision on cabinet berth,” Sambasiva Rao said.