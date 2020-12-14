Tiger attacked a cow in Kothagudem

An elusive tiger which was moving around in the forests in the district for the past few weeks has reportedly attacked a cow and injured it at the village on Monday early hours.

Kothagudem: The residents of Anisettypalle village in Laxmidevipalli mandal in the district are in the grip of panic.

Similarly the tiger reportedly tried to attack a calf at a village in Tekulapalli mandal on the day. The big cat ran away as the villagers made loud noises in a bid to chase away the animal.

On receiving the information from the villagers the forest department officials have rushed to the villages to investigate into the incidents.

