Tiger Conservation Authority’s MEE team visits Kaghaznagar forests

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:06 PM, Wed - 9 November 22

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A Management Effectiveness Evaluation (MEE) team of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) visited Itukalpahad plantation in Sirpur (T) mandal under Kaghaznagar forest division on Wednesday.

The members of the team including DN Suman and Nithin Kakodkar found out measures being taken by the authorities of the forest department to protect tigers from Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve of Maharashtra migrating to the wild of Telangana. They learned about the ecosystem created for conserving the migrant big cats. They urged the public not to harm the carnivores and sought their cooperation in building a safe corridor for the tigers.

Also Read Telangana govt striving hard for education of poor: Indrakaran Reddy

Field Director to Kawal Tiger Reserve CP Vinod Kumar, District Forest Officer Dinesh Kumar, Kaghaznagar Forest Divisional Officer Vijay Kumar, Forest Range Officer Purnachandar and Venugopal, Forest Section officer Mohan Rao, FBOs Shahid and Naresh were present.