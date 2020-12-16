Tiger sightings in Telangana, a healthy sign: Experts

Rich prey base, availability of drinking water sources and enough forest cover reason, say experts

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: The majestic tigers have been in the news for all the wrong reasons in the recent past, having killed two tribals, attacking cattle and causing panic among villagers working in the fields with their frequent sightings in some districts. On a more positive note, the tiger sightings are also a cause for celebrations among forest officials and wildlife enthusiasts since it can only mean that Telangana State, which once boasted of a sizeable tiger population, is beginning to see the return of the big cat in a big way, mostly from neighbouring Maharashtra and Chattisgarh.

The migration, officials say, is on account of the rich prey base, availability of drinking water sources and enough forest cover to stake claim for the territorial animal. The dry deciduous forests of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, like other districts, are conducive to the big cats to make it their home. Till the 1990s, these forests used to provide the perfect setting for the carnivores to move around freely with enought prey, and in the process also playing a vital role in protecting forest cover and maintaining balance of the food chain.

But, the population of the majestic animal unfortunately declined in the forest over a period of time, thanks to teakwood smugglers who indulged in poaching of tigers to fell trees. Similarly, hunters spelt doom for endangered animals when they started setting up electrified snares which proved fatal for the big cats. Also, encroachment of forest for farming forced the tigers to step out of the forests and look for other areas.

However, the big cats from neighboring Maharastra’s Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) and reserves of Chhattisgarh began straying into the forests of the district, crossing Pranahita river in the past few years. One such tigress, Phalguna, made the forest its home and delivered eight cubs in two litters in 2016. At present, the district has around 10 tigers, reflecting how the landscape was safe for the carnivores.

Forest department officials also played a vital role in the changing scenario through their sustained efforts on various counts. “Protection of forest was stepped up and encroachment of forest came down in the past few years. Dependency on forest was also checked, and locals were also involved in protection of wild animals. They are employed as animal trackers and base camp watchers,” District Forest Officer S Shantaram told Telangana Today.

“The movement and sighting of big cats indicates biodiversity of the forests and the improved sustainable ecosystem over the few years. The tigers are moving freely and some of them are marking the forests as their homes. Their presence help us in protecting the precious wild of this region which in turn can contribute to the growth of Telangana, if eco-tourism is developed,” a forest range officer engaged in wildlife protection said.

