Tight security for Dubbak bypoll

Siddipet: Commissioner of Police D Joel Davis has said that 2,000 personnel including Central forces and additional forces from Andhra Pradesh would be deployed for conduct of the Dubbak by-election.

Addressing reporters here on Saturday, the Commissioner said 89 polling stations were identified as critical and bandobust arrangements made accordingly. Paramilitary forces would be deployed at the critical stations.

Geo-tagging of the polling stations was done and the mobile teams would monitor polling across the constituency. He appealed to people living in Dubbak constituency without having a vote, to leave for their native places.

He suggested that the voters could park their vehicles at least 200 meters away from the polling station. Special investigating teams will be set up to investigate into the incidents reported on the day or a day before the election.

He said VHF wireless sets would be arranged at places where there was no proper communication. Five out of seven mandals in Dubbak Constituency, Dubbak, Thoguta, Mirudoddi, Doulthabad and Raipole were under Siddipet district while the other two Narsingi and Chegunta were in Medak district. Ten check posts were set up in Siddipet and Medak districts to conduct regular checks.

Until Saturday afternoon, the police seized Rs 37.29 lakh in cash, 304 litres of liquor. The police have bound over 1,123 persons in 139 cases. he said six cases were registered for violation of model code of conduct. Asking the citizens to be vigilant, the Commissioner has said that people could upload videos or photographs on Election Commission’s CVIGIL Mobile application.

He asked the people to WhatsApp or call to Commissionerate over phone number 79011-00100, Dubbak by-poll nodal police officer, ACB Balaji mobile number 79016-40499, Siddipet ACP Vishwaprasad on 94906-17009, Gajwel ACP Narayan on 83339-98684, Toopran DSP Kiran Kumar on 94906-17009, Control room on 83339-98699, or on 100 to lodge any complaints on Dubbak elections.

Glove to be given to voters

Siddipet: The district administration would provide gloves to each voter while casting vote in the Dubbak Assembly by-elections slated to be held on Novermber 3. The voters are expected to turn up with their face masks.

In view of the pandemic, there would be less than 1000 voters per polling station, the district Collector Bharathi Hollikeri told newsmen here on Saturday.

At a press conference, she said 1,600 polling staff would conduct the by-election. Special buses would be arranged for the polling staff. There would be one presiding officer, an assistant presiding officer and three other polling staff at each of the 315 polling stations.

She said the district administratioin and police put in lot of effort to make all arrangements. The district admiinistration has ensured minimum facilities at all the polling stations. Commissioner of Police D Joel Davis, trainee collector Deepak Tiwary, Assistant Election Officer Anwar and others were present.

