Tight security in Hyderabad ahead of Ram temple event

By Telangana Today Updated On - 21 January 2024, 11:58 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana Police are making elaborate security arrangements given the Pran Pratishta of Ram Temple at Ayodhya on Monday. The top brass of the State police held a meeting with the Commissioners of Police (CsP) and Superintendents of Police (SsP) and discussed the security arrangements.

The police were asked to be on alert in all the sensitive pockets and plan bandobast properly. The local police will be assisted by the Telangana State Special Police (TSSP), Grey Hounds, Armed Reserve, and Central Forces across the State. In communally sensitive places, Rapid Action Force will be on standby.

A series of peace meetings were held at the SP level in the districts last week. “We are taking all precautions. No major law and problem is expected in the State,” DGP Ravi Gupta told Telangana Today. In Hyderabad, the local police will be supported by the City Rapid Action Force, Commissioner’s Task Force, TSSP, and mounted police.

At communal sensitive places, police pickets were deployed and the public movement was monitored closely from the command and control centre at Banjara Hills. The local police were directed to identify the places where special prayer meetings were organised and initiate security arrangements. Senior officials will be camping in the communal sensitive localities of the city as a precautionary measure.