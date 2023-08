Tilak Varma: The Hyderabad Youngster Becomes Valuable Player For Team India | ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Though India lost the series 2–3, the Hyderabad left-hander scored 173 runs in five outings to emerge as the top batter, ahead of Suryakumar Yadav with 166 runs.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:59 PM, Wed - 16 August 23

Hyderabad: Tilak Varma had a great start to his international career, emerging as the top scorer for India in the recently concluded T20 series against the West Indies.

Though India lost the series 2–3, the Hyderabad left-hander scored 173 runs in five outings to emerge as the top batter, ahead of Suryakumar Yadav with 166 runs.