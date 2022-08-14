Tilted pillar poses threat for bridge in Asifabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:55 PM, Sun - 14 August 22

A view of a bridge which faces threat of collapse due to tilted pillar, across Peddavagu at Andevelli village in Kaghaznagar mandal on Sunday.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A pillar of a high level bridge, built across Peddavagu at Andevelli village in Kaghaznagar mandal, got tilted and partially sunk due to heavy rains, posing threat for the structure. The police closed the bridge which in turn affected connectivity between Kaghaznagar and Dahegaon and Bheemini mandals on Sunday.

The pillar, which was slightly tilted last year, got tipped further. To avoid any untoward incidents, the local police erected walls on either sides of the bridge prohibiting the vehicular movement on it. They advised the public to take alternative ways to reach Kaghaznagar town for various needs including medical emergencies.

Chemmakari Ramesh, a farmer of Laggama village in Dahegaon mandal said that people of this mandal were forced to take Bheemini-Thandur route to reach Kaghaznagar, travelling around 50 kilometers more than the distance and shelling huge amounts on fares. He requested the authorities concerned to take steps to repair the sinking pillar and avoid the possible crumbling of the bridge at the earliest.

When asked, Panchayat Raj executive engineer Rammohan Rao said that steps would be taken to address the problem by sending a team of experts to study the cause of the tilt and means to overcome it.

Built by the Panchayat Raj department with the help of funds from the World Bank in 2001, the bridge connects many villages of both Dahegaon and Bheemini to Kaghaznagar town. People of the two mandals use the stretch to arrive at the town to buy groceries and to admit their family members to hospitals. Students of these two entities depend on the town for academics.