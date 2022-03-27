Tinted film on car window: Cases against Tollywood actors

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:29 AM, Sun - 27 March 22

Hyderabad: The traffic police booked cases for ‘black film’ violation and removed the tinted film from the windows of cars of Tollywood actors Allu Arjun and Kalyan Ram at Jubilee Hills.

The traffic police waved down two Range Rover cars reportedly belonging to the actors at Jubilee Hills Road No. 36 and removed the black film from the windows.

The traffic police issued a challan for violation of the MV Act rule and Supreme Court directions. The cars are registered in the name of two different companies.

Reports said a car belonging to actor Junior NTR was also issued a challan for having tinted glass.

It is not clear if the actors were travelling in the cars.

The Hyderabad traffic police started a special drive last week for number plate, black film and horn violations. Around 9,500 cases were booked by the police.

