Tipper runs over two-wheeler rider in Medak

He was on his way home after dropping off one of his relatives at the bus station when the tipper ran over him.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 April 2024, 08:03 PM

Medak: A tipper ran over a two-wheeler rider near Medak bus station on Sunday. The victim died on the spot. The victim was Mohd Salman (35), a resident of Narsikhed in Medak town.

The body was shifted to the Government Hospital in Medak for postmortem. A case was registered.