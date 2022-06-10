Tips to keep wooden furniture safe in monsoon

Hyderabad: While wooden furniture does add to the beauty of the house, it is also important to take extra care of them, especially during the rains. The extra moisture severely impacts the wooden furniture and cupboards and it is not an easy task to maintain them. They need extra care to preserve their polished look and prevent damage to their exterior and interior structure.

One of the biggest challenges during rains is the presence of high moisture content and this can cause termites and other pests to create havoc. In such a scenario, try to regularly maintain the finish of the wooden furniture as it is bound to wear off with time, dirt, grime, and mold and become tough to clean over the years.

Here are a few tips one should keep in mind to make it look new again:

Waxing and polishing wooden furniture

Manufacturers usually apply a protective layer during the making of the furniture. Wax offers a long-lasting protective cover that lasts longer than polishes and sprays. One can find two types of wax – liquid wax and paste wax. Always remember to apply only a thin layer of wax each time.

Remove mold

Monsoon is a time when mold starts showing up more often on the surface of many items including the wooden furniture. In order to get rid of mold, start using a soft brush to clean the piece of wooden furniture then wipe down with a cloth dipped in disinfectant. After that one can rinse and clean it with a dry cloth. Then for better life shell apply a layer of wax to protect the surface of the furniture.

Get rid of bad odour

The best way to ward off the bad smell from damp or wet furniture is by placing it in the sun, but away from direct sunlight. The two most destructive environmental variables to an exterior coating system and wood are sunlight and water. So make sure to put a cloth or a sheet on your furniture. One can even smear talcum powder or baking soda or a tray of charcoal to absorb the odor.

Use naphthalene balls

Naphthalene balls help to drive away fiber-loving moths and pests. However, it leaves behind a strong chemical smell, and for that one can air out the furniture to let the fumes vanish.

DIY: You can also use a hair dryer on the furniture until the smell disappears.

