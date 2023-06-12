Tirumala: Devotees to have 12- 20 hour wait for Sarvadarshan

According to official reports from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), devotees waiting in the queue without tokens for Sarvadarshan may experience a waiting time of approximately 12 to 20 hours for Srivari darshan.

Hyderabad: As the summer vacation comes to an end, there has been a slight reduction in the queue at Tirumala.

Currently, almost nine compartments are filled with devotees. On the other hand, devotees with special entry darshan tickets may expect a waiting time of around 5 to 6 hours for darshan.

To provide a hassle-free experience for common devotees, TTD has recently cancelled VIP darshan breaks and recommendation letters.

These restrictions on break darshans will remain in effect until July 15.

Meanwhile, TTD officials are diligently implementing the necessary precautions in the queue system to ensure that devotees do not face any inconveniences.