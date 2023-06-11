AP: Pilgrims injured in road accident on Tirumala ghat road

Pilgrims from Tamil Nadu were returning after visiting the temple when the driver lost control and the van fell on one side

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:50 PM, Sun - 11 June 23

Tirumala: A van was involved in an accident at the four bend on the first ghat road in Tirumala on Sunday, resulting in injuries to many pilgrims.

Some pilgrims from Tamil Nadu were returning after visiting the temple when the driver lost control and the van fell on one side.

The injured were immediately rushed to the Ruia hospital in Tirupati and the van was removed from the road to restore traffic.

