Tiryani tops Aspirational blocks programme by Niti Ayog

In a statement, Asifabad Collector Hemanth Borkade said that Tiryani stood at the top in implementation of nine aspects

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:58 PM, Thu - 7 December 23

In a statement, Asifabad Collector Hemanth Borkade said that Tiryani stood at the top in implementation of nine aspects

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Tiryani has been ranked as the best block among 500 blocks across India under Aspirational Blocks Programme of Niti Ayog. The rankings of the blocks were declared on Thursday.

In a statement, Collector Hemanth Borkade said that Tiryani stood at the top in implementation of nine aspects such as education, health, nutritional supplement to children, agriculture, water management, drinking water, etc., A survey was carried out recently. The Tiryani block topped the 500 blocks.

Also Read Telangana: Woman from MP rehabilitated in Asifabad

He congratulated staffers of various departments for extending their cooperation to district administration.