Telangana: Woman from MP rehabilitated in Asifabad

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Staffers of Sakhi One Stop centre for women in problems came to the rescue of a hapless new mother from Madhya Pradesh, in Kagaznagar on Thursday.
District Women Welfare Officer Savitri, in a statement, said that the staffers of Sakhi rushed to Sanjevaiah colony in Kagaznagar where an unidentified woman carrying a child was moving after being informed by locals.
The staffers then shifted her to a rehabilitation centre and called up her husband over the phone.
They tried to resolve the differences cropped up between the couple by providing counselling .
Savitri commended the staffers for walking an extra-mile and rescuing the woman in need.