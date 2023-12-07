Telangana: Woman from MP rehabilitated in Asifabad

Staffers of Sakhi One Stop centre for women in problems came to the rescue of a hapless new mother from Madhya Pradesh, in Kagaznagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:16 PM, Thu - 7 December 23

Staffers of Sakhi One Stop centre for women in problems came to the rescue of a hapless new mother from Madhya Pradesh, in Kagaznagar

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Staffers of Sakhi One Stop centre for women in problems came to the rescue of a hapless new mother from Madhya Pradesh, in Kagaznagar on Thursday.

District Women Welfare Officer Savitri, in a statement, said that the staffers of Sakhi rushed to Sanjevaiah colony in Kagaznagar where an unidentified woman carrying a child was moving after being informed by locals.

Also Read Installation of Singareni 76 MW solar plants to be completed soon

The staffers then shifted her to a rehabilitation centre and called up her husband over the phone.

They tried to resolve the differences cropped up between the couple by providing counselling .

Savitri commended the staffers for walking an extra-mile and rescuing the woman in need.