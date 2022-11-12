’Tis the season for hot chocolate

Representational Image Here’s a list of places that serve the best hot chocolate in Hyderabad so you can go and indulge in a warm cup of comfort:

Hyderabad: It’s almost November, and that can only mean one thing – it’s time to indulge in our favourite drink of the season. What can be better than a cup of hot chocolate?

Hot chocolate is definitely one of those indulgent and decadent drinks that one can never say no to. It is said to be a warm hug in a cup!

Concu

This place has many branches; one of them is on Road No 14, Banjara Hills, which offers a classic version of hot chocolate that’s best for cold winter evenings. Try the version with a mountain of tiny marshmallows, which is just as good. Their hot chocolate is rich, thick, and chocolatey.

Fonce Chocolatier

Located on Road No 59, Jubilee Hills, this place serves a thick ‘Classic Italian Hot Chocolate’ which has garnered innumerable fans across the city. This smooth and creamy delight is made with the right amount of imported dark coventure chocolate with very less sugar and topped with their in-house soft and fluffy marshmallows.

Zuci

This place, situated on Road No 45, Jubilee Hills, has a rich and chocolatey signature Italian hot chocolate; it is a thick mixture of both milk and dark chocolate which gives the perfect balance of sweetness and bitterness.

Aaromale Café

This beautiful café in Film Nagar has a variety of hot chocolates on its menu from their classic hot chocolate to brownie and nutella hot chocolate. The thickness and texture are what make it so distinct. It is the perfect drink to have while being surrounded by trees with lush green lawns.

Churrolto

In the mood to try hot chocolate with a twist? Head over to Churrolto at Film Nagar, as they have a scrumptious seasonal menu, their creamy cup of Irish hot chocolate is made with two types of chocolate and baileys topped with Irish cream. They also serve Spanish hot chocolate, which is a cinnamon flavoured drink, brownie hot chocolate which is made with in-house made cakey yet fudge brownie, and their signature hot chocolate which is literally thick, melted.