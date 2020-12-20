TITA comes to the rescue of techie’s widow

Manjunath Goud worked with a software giant for 11 years until his untimely death due to cancer in November

Hyderabad: A minor lapse by an IT employee landed his wife and son in trouble. The IT employee failed to update his personal details with the company due to which his family was forced to run from pillar to post after his untimely death. Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) came to the rescue of the widow and is striving for justice.

Manjunath Goud worked with a software giant for 11 years until his untimely death due to cancer in November. He is survived by his wife Lakshmi and an eight-year-old son. While joining the IT firm, he specified his mother as his nominee for availing financial benefits. As only his mother is authorised to avail the benefits offered by the company, Manjunath’s brother-in-law (husband of Manjunath’s sister) planned to take the entire money leaving the widow and her son to their fate.

Manjunath’s wife Lakshmi, who hails from Narayanpet district, is a housewife, and is unaware of the legal intricacies and not in possession of any of the documents of her husband. The hapless and innocent woman approached the TITA Global President Sundeep Kumar Makthala seeking help.

Moved by her ordeal, Makthala called up TITA member Swathi, an employee of the IT firm. After a hectic search, she managed to get the details of Manjunath and consulted the team manager of the GTS team of which Manjunath was a member. Swathi was shocked to know that Manjunath’s brother-in-law was already in touch with the team manager and exerting pressure on them that the whole benefits should be given to them and not his wife.

Manjunath’s wife and family members might come to an understanding as they are likely to hold a discussion soon at the IT firm’s office. Citing the incident, Sundeep Makthala advised the IT employees to be cautious in updating their nominee details with their companies.

