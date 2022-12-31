Digithon, digital entity of TITA, invites applications for international internship programme

Digithon, the digital entity of the Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA), in association with the University of Texas at Dallas, is inviting applications for its second batch of the internship programme.

The collaboration will aim to fill the learning gap and upskill students pursuing BTech and other technical education through the internship programme. A total of 25 candidates will be selected for the 3-month programme which will be held in both India and the USA from January 4, 2023.

Candidates will be virtually trained in artificial intelligence, cyber security, and IoT by professors of the University of Texas at Dallas (UTD) in the initial two months. Later, they will fly to the US on March 6, 2023, to attend live classes for 30 days.

According to Digithon®, candidates who secure J1 Visa will have a validity of up to 18 months, and students can work part-time in AI/MI firms during their stay in the US.

“The internship programme will brighten the job prospects of students in foreign countries, especially the US,” said Digithon® and TITA global president, Sundeep Kumar Makthala,

“UTD team has appreciated the programme by Digithon and the arrangements for the upcoming second batch,” he added.

Interested students can register for the programme by visiting the bit.ly/digithon_academy link.

The last date for submitting the application is January 4, 2023. For additional details, call – 6300368705 / 8123123434.