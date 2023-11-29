| It Industry Expected To Make Impact In Telangana Polls Says Tita

In a statement, TITA president Sundeep Kumar Makthala said 62.5 percent of the 10 lakh-strong direct workforce had voting rights

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:53 PM, Wed - 29 November 23

Hyderabad: With Telangana all set to go to the polling booth on Thursday, the Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) has called upon the IT community to make an impact.

In a statement here on Wednesday, TITA president Sundeep Kumar Makthala said 62.5 percent of the 10 lakh-strong direct workforce had voting rights. Of the 32.5 lakh indirect IT support staff, comprising housekeeping, security, electricians, drivers, transportation crew, HR, payroll and so on, about 69.8 percent possessed voting rights.

The combined strength of the IT industry electorate was 28,93,500 voters, he said.

TITA’s voting awareness campaigns were expected to result in high voting from IT industry, he said, adding that the association had worked to dispel misconceptions, such as concerns about low turnout due to the long weekend.

“Contrary to speculations, the IT community is poised to make a resounding impact on polling day. TITA’s relentless voter awareness campaigns have dispelled any notion that the long weekend will deter IT employees from exercising their democratic right. On November 30, we anticipate heightened participation, facilitated by the streamlined work-from-home options already in place,” he said.