TMREIS revises schedule of entrance tests for admissions

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:12 PM, Tue - 19 April 22

Hyderabad: Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) on Tuesday issued a revised schedule for conduct of entrance tests for admissions into TMR Schools and Junior Colleges for the academic year 2022-23.

According to TMREIS Secretary, B Shafiullah the entrance test for Class V admissions will be held on May 15 from 11 am to 12 noon.

The test for admissions into Class VI, VII and VIII is scheduled for May 22 from 11 am to 12 noon and intermediate first year admission test is on June 4 from 10 am to 12 noon (paper-I) and 12.30 pm to 1.30 pm (paper-II).

For further clarifications, students and parents can visit the TMREIS official website http://www.tmreis.telangana.gov.in/ or contact DMWO’s office or principal of TMR Schools or call helpline number 040-23437909.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .