Woman found with drugs in Hyderabad, arrested

The Cyberabad Special Operations Team seized MDMA drug from her possession

By Telangana Today Updated On - 29 January 2024, 06:44 PM

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Special Operations Team caught a woman at Narsingi and seized MDMA drug from her possession on Monday.

The woman identified as Lavanya was caught after the SOT team managed to collected information.

The drugs were seized and the police are verifying the its source and the persons to whom it was to be sold.