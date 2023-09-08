Tollywood director Rajamouli praises SRK’s Jawan, congratulates entire team

The RRR filmmaker also praised Tollywood film ‘Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty’ that released on the same day as SRK’s ‘Jawan.’

Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan has, time and again, proved his mettle, enthralling audiences with his unparalleled talent and magnetic screen presence. This time he once again delivered a hit with his latest flick ‘Jawan’ which hit theatres on Thursday, Sep 7.

The film has been receiving positive response from audiences and critics alike as it is running successfully in theatres across India.

Several celebrities from the film industry in India are heaping praise on ‘Jawan’, and the latest to join the list is ace director Rajamouli.

The star director took to X, formerly Twitter, to praise ‘Jawan.’

“This is the reason why @IamSRK is the Baadshah of the box office… What an earth-shattering opening… Congratulations @Atlee_dir for continuing the success streak in the north too, and congrats to the team of #Jawan for the stupendous success…:)”, he wrote.

Rajamouli who watched both movies back to back tweeted: “Watched 2 movies back to back after a long time…Sweety looked as beautiful and radiant as ever. @NaveenPolishety provided lots of laughter and loads of fun… Congratulations to the #MissShettyMrPolishetty’s team on their success. @filmymahesh , kudos to you for handling such a sensitive subject with so much fun!”