Tollywood thanks KTR for hosting Formula E in Hyderabad

Megastar Chiranjeevi and other actors, including Sumanth and Akkineni Chaitanya lauded Industries Minister KT Rama Rao's efforts for hosting Formula E

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:28 PM, Sun - 22 January 23

File Photo: IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao.

Hyderabad: With less than 20 days to go for the first ever ABB FIA Formula E world championship 2023 to be held in the city on February 11, the excitement is high among racing enthusiasts, including Tollywood and actors are thanking Telangana government, especially Industries Minister KT Rama Rao for hosting the event.

After megastar Chiranjeevi appreciated the Industries Minister and other actors, including Sumanth and Akkineni Chaitanya also lauded his efforts.

“My best wishes to dear Industries Minister KT Rama Rao and Anil Chalamalasetty (Gopi) for bringing FormulaE to India & Hyderabad. Let’s make history on February 11, 2023, at the Greenko Hyderabad E prix by accelerating towards a future of Sustainability and Decarbonization” Chiranjeevi had tweeted on January 17.

On Sunday, actors Sumanth and Akkineni Chaitanya echoed similar opinions.

“What a moment! Hyderabad hosting the first-ever Formula E World Championship in India double the excitement with it being a street race Greenko Hyderabad EPrix on Feb 11. Thank you, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao,” tweeted Akkineni Chaitanya.

In October last many countries across the globe had competed to host the championship and eventually Hyderabad was selected. “This is a not achievement for Hyderabad or Telangana but it is for India,” Rama Rao had said at the Hyderabad E-Prix held at Gateway of India, Mumbai on January 12.

The race will be held alongside the picturesque Hussain Sagar Lake. As many as 22 drivers, 11 teams from nine nations will be racing in the all new Gen3 era Formula E cars.

The ticket sales, which went live on January 4, received an overwhelming response from fans around the world. Organisers have categorised the tickets into four categories based on the vantage points on the track: Ace Grandstands, Premium Grandstands, Charged Grandstands, Grandstands.