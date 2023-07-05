Tomato sold at Rs 140 per kg in Andhra Pradesh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:34 PM, Wed - 5 July 23

Madanapalle: Tomato prices are soaring day by day in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, it was sold at Rs 140 per kilogram in the local market here, fetching a record price. Last week, tomato prices created a new high at Rs 124 a kg but it was now surpassed much to the delight of the farmer though the consumers are left in the lurch.

It was shocking how the price of tomato which was Rs 38 a kg less than two weeks ago, skyrocketed to go out of reach of the common man. The government, in a bid to control the price, has taken steps to sell tomato at a concessional rate of Rs 50 per kg at all rythu bazaars across the state.