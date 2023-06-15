Top performance by Narayana students in NEET

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 AM, Thu - 15 June 23

Hyderabad: Students from the Narayana Educational Institutions pulled off a remarkable performance by securing four of the top 10 spots in all India rank (AIR) (all category) in NEET UG-2023.

With Arnab Pati securing AIR 19 and Shashank Sinha at AIR 20 in general category, Narayana students stood out and delivered excellence in NEET-UG 2023, a press release said on Wednesday.

Attributing the achievement to students, parents and teachers, Narayana Educational Institutions director Dr P Sindhura said the NEET-UG examination was known for its rigor and competitiveness, serving as the gateway to some of the most esteemed medical colleges in the country.

“The remarkable success of Narayana’s students is a testament to their unwavering dedication and perseverance. These top-ranking achievers have not only excelled individually but have also elevated the institute’s reputation as a leading provider of quality education in the medical domain,” Dr. Sindhura said.

Highlighting the cutting-edge technology as one of other major factors that brought in exceptional results for Narayanites, the director said with in-house learning application, nLearn, teachers were able to track the students’ progress in real time and assist them as per the requirements.