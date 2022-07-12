Torrential rains hit Adilabad for fourth day

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:54 PM, Tue - 12 July 22

A view of a colony inundated by floods at Lakkaram village in Utnoor mandal on Tuesday.

Adilabad: Torrential rains continued to lash several parts of Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Adilabad, Nirmal and Mancherial districts for the fourth day on Tuesday, affecting normal life. The average rainfall of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district was measured to be 86 mm. Kerameri mandal had the highest rainfall by 186 mm, while Jainoor mandal received 183 mm of rainfall. Sirpur (U), Lingapur, Asifabad and Bejjur mandal recorded over 100 mm of rainfall. The actual rainfall of the district was computed to be 678 mm when compared to the normal rainfall of 678 mm from June 1 to July 12, suggesting an excess by 123 percent.

Adilabad district’s average rainfall was measured to be 81 mm and Utnoor received the highest rainfall of 175 mm. Indervelli, Adilabad Rural and Neradigonda mandals saw over 100 mm of rainfall. The actual rainfall of the district was 553 mm as against the normal rainfall of 316 mm from June 1 to July 12, reflecting a large excess by 75 percent.

Meanwhile, the average rainfall of Nirmal district was 58.4 mm and Mancherial district registered an average rainfall of 41.2 mm. While actual rainfall of Nirmal was 626 mm as against the normal rainfall of 303 mm, Mancherial registered actual rainfall of 640 mm when compared to the normal rainfall of 311 mm. These two districts achieved excess rainfall by 107 percent and 105 percent, respectively.

The heavy rains resulted in floods to streams which snapped connectivity of rural parts by submerging bridges and roads. Roads leading to mandal centres and district headquarters were battered by incessant rains. Ichoda mandal centre of Adilabad district remained cut off from the rest of the world following a culvert breached on the outskirts of the village.

A stream was in spate isolating Malangi village and surrounding hamlets in Narnoor mandal. Low-lying areas were inundated at Lakkaram village in Utnoor mandal. Streams swelled disrupting connectivity of scores of villages in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district and Mancherial districts too. People struggled to reach mandal centres for various needs including medical emergencies.

Cotton and paddy crops were damaged due to incessant rains. Irrigation projects receive copious inflows. Kaddam Narayana Reddy project in Nirmal recorded inflows of 1.77 lakh cusecs. The water level reached 693 feet as against the full reservoir level of 700 feet. Coal production was hit at underground and opencast projects of SCCL in Mancherial and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts.