TOSS announces admission schedule

By | Published: 11:26 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) on Wednesday announced the admission schedule for SSC and Intermediate courses for the academic year 2020-21.

Prospectus cum application forms will be issued from December 10 to 15 and they have to be submitted online with a prescribed fee from December 10 to January 5, 2021, the TOSS said in a press release.

With a late fee, the applications can be submitted from January 6 to 15. The applications can be uploaded through TS Online/AP Online/MeeSeva from December 10 to January 15, 2021, it said.

For more details, candidates may visit the district educational officer of their district or visit the TOSS website www.telanganaopenschool.org.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .