TPBO and VAS posts: TSPSC releases final keys, response sheets

TSPSC released the final keys and response sheets of the candidates who appeared for recruitment examination for the posts of town planning building overseer and Veterinary Assistant Surgeon

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 February 2024, 09:39 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Saturday released the final keys and response sheets of the candidates who appeared for recruitment examination for the posts of town planning building overseer in MA&UD department and Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (Class – A & B) in Veterinary and Animal Husbandry department.

The keys and response sheets are available on the Commission’s website https://www.tspsc.gov.in/. No further objections will be entertained on the final keys, the TSPSC said.

