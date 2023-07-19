TPCC chief ignorant of agriculture sector: Indrakaran

Forest minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy questioned TPCC chief Revanth Reddy asking what he knew about the problems of farmers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:50 PM, Wed - 19 July 23

Minister Indrakaran Reddy addresses farmers at a meeting held in Soan mandal centre on Wednesday

Nirmal: Forest minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said that TPCC president A Revanth Reddy was ignorant of agriculture.

Speaking at a meeting held by farmers in protest of recent remarks of Revanth Reddy in Soan mandal headquarters on Wednesday, the Minister asked the TPCC chief what he knew about the problems of farmers. While Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was backing the agrarian community by implementing a slew of welfare schemes, the Congress was mocking the farmers by making irresponsible comments.

The minister wanted farmers to chase Congress leaders from their villages for denying free supply of electricity to agriculture needs. “Farmers are happy with the welfare schemes and developmental activities. They are not facing outages and challenges due to shortage of transformers. They are now leading a contented life,” he said, adding that the Congress was jealous of farmers who were prospering.

The farmers passed a resolution seeking continuity of free power supply for 24 hours a day and opposing three hours of electricity as stated by Revanth Reddy.