TPCC chief recalls services of Indira Gandhi, Sardar Patel

The sacrifices made by the Gandhi and Nehru families for the unity of the nation are supreme, said Uttam Kumar

By | Published: 4:59 pm

Hyderabad: TPCC President and MP N Uttam Reddy recalled the services of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary and also Sardar Vallabhbhai on his birth anniversary at the DCC office in Siddipet on Saturday.

After offering floral tributes to the statue of Indira Gandhi at the Siddipet circle, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the great leader was assassinated by her own bodyguards. “The sacrifices made by the Gandhi and Nehru families for the unity of the nation are supreme. Indira Gandhi defeated Pakistan in 1971 and reduced its military might. She played a vital role in making India self-sufficient with regard to food grains, and nationalised the banking system, “he said.

He said that Sardar Patel has served the nation as first deputy Prime Minister of free India . “However Prime Minister Narendra Modi is drafting laws to break the back of farmers. Why Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is not opposing the three laws on agriculture brought by PM Modi,” he questioned.

Former PCC President and former MP V Hanmantha Rao , AICC In-charge Bose Raju , former Minister Sambani Chandrasekhar , Former MLA president Narsi Reddy, PCC office bearers R Laxman Yadav , Gampa Mahender and others participated in the programme.

