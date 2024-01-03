TPCC passes resolution urging Sonia Gandhi to contest from Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:48 PM, Wed - 3 January 24

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) passed an unanimous resolution, urging former AICC president Sonia Gandhi to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Telangana. The party, led by TPCC president and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, aims to secure victory in at least 12 out of the 17 Parliamentary constituencies in the upcoming polls.

During an extended executive body meeting held at Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday, the TPCC thanked AICC Telangana in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi and former AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre for their efforts in bringing the Congress to power in the State. The party also thanked the people of Telangana for electing the Congress to power and the Congress cadre for their dedicated efforts in ensuring the party’s victory in the recent Assembly elections.

Apart from acknowledging the steps taken by the Congress government in the past month, the TPCC made decisions, including the formation of Indiramma Committees at the village level and seeking public feedback on the State governance.

TPCC meetings chaired by Revanth Reddy on the upcoming Parliament elections were scheduled on January 8 and 9, involving Congress leaders from the erstwhile 10 districts. Additional consultations with in-charge Ministers and senior leaders from all Parliamentary constituencies are set for January 11, 12, and 13. After the Sankranti festival, constituency-wise reviews and field visits were being planned.

During the meeting, Revanth Reddy assured that the six guarantees made to the people would be implemented within the stipulated time. He emphasised the responsibility to recognise and place those who worked hard for the party promptly. AICC secretaries were compiling a list of government nominated posts and suitable leaders who contributed to the recent victory.

He asserted that the TPCC’s target was to secure at least 12 of total 17 Lok Sabha seats in the State. Responding to BJP State president G Kishan Reddy’s call for a CBI inquiry into the Kaleshwaram project, Revanth Reddy accused the BJP and BRS of looting Telangana together in the name of the project. He said the Congress government was committed to conduct a judicial inquiry into alleged corruption in the Kaleshwaram project.