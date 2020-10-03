TQ Cert becomes India’s first drone certification body

The approval came after a thorough evaluation process by the Quality Council of India (QCI), in line with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) guidelines

By | Published: 12:29 am

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-headquartered TQ Cert Services, a Tata Group company, has become India’s first third-party certification body (CB) for drones. The approval came after a thorough evaluation process by the Quality Council of India (QCI), in line with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) guidelines.

A wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Projects, TQ Cert is accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Certification Bodies (NABCB) in India, and has presence across 40 countries.

Hyderabad also has the distinction of hosting four out of 13 DGCA-approved drone schools in the country. Telangana State Aviation Academy, Flytech Aviation Academy, Wings Aviation Academy and Asia Pacific Flight Training Academy will be offering remote pilot training.

The DGCA on September 22 has notified the third-party drone certification scheme following which drones can now be tested and certified by certification bodies empanelled by the QCI. DGCA has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the QCI to develop and operate the scheme.

This is a culmination of over eight months of hard work, said, Amber Dubey, joint secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India. For implementation of the certification scheme, a Multi-Stakeholder Steering Committee (MSC) has been formed, supported by technical and certification committees, comprising officials and representatives from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, government institutions, regulatory bodies, certification agencies and key academia.

The certification process will ensure that the remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS) meet applicable regulatory requirements and secure international acceptability. The certification bodies approved under the scheme would eventually be accredited as per the international standard ISO 17065, by the NABCB, a constituent Board of QCI.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .