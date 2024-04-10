Tractor driver threatens to jump off hospital in Mancherial

Raju belonging to the town allegedly attempted to kill himself by drinking the hair dye. He was immediately shifted to the district headquarters hospital for treatment.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 April 2024, 11:35 PM

Mancherial: A tractor driver tried to end his life by jumping off the district headquarters hospital after consuming a hair dye following a family dispute here on Wednesday.

But, he reached the top of the hospital and threatened to die by suicide again. He said he was unable to bear the mental pressure caused by family disputes.

Police personnel on duty at the hospital outpost managed to stop him from the attempt.