Tractor driver struck dead by lightning in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:10 PM, Wed - 28 September 22

Mancherial: A tractor driver was killed by a lightning strike when he was on his farm in Chandaram village of Luxettipet mandal on Wednesday.

Sources said that the driver, Kommu Sattenna (33), died on the spot after being struck by lighting while working in the paddy field. Some farmers who were nearby noticed the body and alerted his family members, who in turn informed the police.

The police have shifted the body to the Luxettipet government hospital for autopsy. A case was registered.