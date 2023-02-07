Traffic awareness program held in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:32 PM, Tue - 7 February 23

Hyderabad: The Begumpet Traffic Training Institute (TTI) officials held a traffic awareness program for students of Fernandez School of Nursing, Boggulkunta on Tuesday.

ACP Begumpet TTI, G Shankar Raju, along with officials explained about traffic rules and road safety to the gathering. He briefed them about obeying traffic rules, wearing helmet and seat belt, ill effects of drunken driving, driving on wrong side, triple riding and rash driving.

The management thanked the traffic police for visiting their institution and holding the program.