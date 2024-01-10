Today last day to clear pending challans with discount: Hyderabad Traffic Police

The last day to pay off your outstanding challans is this Wednesday, according to Hyderabad Traffic Police.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 January 2024, 01:33 PM

Hyderabad: You are out of time if you have been putting off paying your outstanding traffic challans online with discount. The last day to pay off your outstanding challans with discount is this Wednesday i.e. today, according to Hyderabad Traffic Police. Taking to X, Hyderabad Traffic Police’s official account stated on Tuesday night: “Tomorrow is the last date of #MegaLokAdalat, use this and clear the pending challans… #TrafficChallans #ConcessionFacility (sic).”

People have been flocking to the Telangana State Police Department’s official website to take advantage of the discounts on outstanding challans ever since it was announced. In fact, there have been technical problems with the website owing to the heavy rush.

As per reports, the State government earned Rs 75 crore through traffic challans after the ‘discount scheme’ was announced last month.

Here’s the link to the website: https://echallan.tspolice.gov.in/publicview/