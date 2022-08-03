Traffic cop regulates duties by carrying national flag in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:20 PM, Wed - 3 August 22

Karimnagar: A traffic constable, who regulates the traffic in a unique style by dancing and special gyrations, has added another feature to his style. Besides special gyrations, he is regulating the traffic by carrying a national flag. Traffic policeman cop P Satyanarayana was regulating the traffic by holding tricolor in his hands at Prathima multiplex center here.

The Telangana Government as also the union government called upon people to celebrate the 75th Independence Day as a mass movement by using the tricolour in social media and hoisting the national flag on top of the houses.

Following the government’s call, Satyanarayana is discharging his duties of regulating the traffic by carrying a national flag. Satyanarayana had already won accolades and hearts of road users by managing the traffic in a unique style.