Traffic restrictions in Hyderabad in view of President Murmu’s visit on Friday, Saturday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:22 PM, Thu - 15 June 23

Hyderabad: In view of the visit of President of India, Droupadi Murmu to Hyderabad on Friday and Saturday, The Traffic Police have announced certain traffic restrictions.

A moderate traffic congestion and travel delay is expected at the some junctions and stretches including CTO junction, PNT flyover and junction, Hyderabad Public School Out Gate, Begumpet flyover, Green Lands junction, Monappa junction, Yashoda Hospital road, VV Statue junction, Panjagutta junction and NFCL junction from 4 pm to 8 pm on Friday and between 6 am and 8 am on Saturday. Buses plying from Secunderabad towards Ameerpet and Mehdipatnam through Begumpet and Raj Bhavan will use Upper Tank Bund stretch.

Similarly, traffic will not be allowed on to Raj Bhavan Road from Monappa junction and from VV Statue (Khairatabad) and the stretch will be closed for general traffic on both sides. Traffic will not be allowed on Panjagutta-Raj Bhavan Quarters Road (Metro Residency) and the stretch will be closed for general traffic on both sides for traffic.

Vehicles coming from CTO Junction and Minister Road will be stopped for a while at Rasoolpura junction. Traffic coming from Punjagutta and Greenlands junction towards Begumpet Airport will be stopped for a while at Prakashnagar T Junction.

Vehicles from Kukatpally, Balanagar via Fateh Nagar bridge intending to proceed towards Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet Road will be diverted at Balkampet Yellamma Temple towards Maitrivanam Junction via Satyam Theatre.

