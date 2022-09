| Traffic Restrictions On These Routes In Rachakonda On Saturday

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:33 PM, Fri - 16 September 22

Hyderabad: In view of the ‘Telangana Jateeya Samaikyata Vajrotsavalu‘ celebrations to be held at NTR Stadium on Saturday, certain traffic restrictions will be placed in the city between 12pm to 7pm.

Congestion points:

* Jodimetla to Annojiguda, Chengicherla to Uppal Depot, Peerjadiguda to Uppal X Road.

*Hayathnagar Bus stand, Panama X Road, LB Nagar X Road and between HUDA junction to Dilsuknagar.

The Rachakonda Traffic Police requested citizens to cooperate.