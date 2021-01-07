Traffic signals operationalised at four junctions in Gajwel

In view of the ever-increasing traffic influx on the roads of Gajwel town, the police officials have installed traffic signals at four important junctions with an outlay of Rs 35 lakh.

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao inaugurated traffic signal at Gajwel-Pragnapur Junction on Rajiv Rahdhari in Siddipet district on Thursday.

In view of the ever-increasing traffic influx on the roads of Gajwel town, the police officials have installed traffic signals at four important junctions with an outlay of Rs 35 lakh. The traffic signals were installed at Jagadevpur Junction, Government Hospital-Podichedu Y Junction, and Indira Park Junction.

Commissioner of Police D Joel Davis, Zilla Parishad Chairperson V Roja Sharma, Municipal Chairman Gajwel Rajamouli, ACP Gajwel Narayana and others were present.

