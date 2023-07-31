Tragic incident: Female junior doctor commits suicide at Bhopal’s Hamida hospital

Saraswati, a gynecologist, was pursuing her postgraduate degree from Hamidia medical college. Her husband is an IPS officer in Andhra Pradesh,

By IANS Published Date - 12:33 PM, Mon - 31 July 23

Representational Image

Bhopal: A junior female doctor, who was pursuing her postgraduate degree from Hamidia medical college in Bhopal, allegedly died by suicide.

She was found lying unconscious in a hostel room early on Monday by her doctor friends.

The deceased has been identified as Saraswati and she was a gynecologist.

Sources in the college said her husband is an IPS officer in Andhra Pradesh.

Local police rushed to the spot and were investigating the matter.

This is the second case of suicide in last seven months by a female junior doctor in the biggest medical college of Madhya Pradesh. In January this year, 24-year-old postgraduate resident doctor had committed suicide by injecting some suspicious chemical into her body.