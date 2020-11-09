Train mows down girl in Warangal

The deceased was identified as Sura Vaishali (13), daughter of Rajeshwari, of Rampur village of Dharmasagar mandal

By | Published: 9:14 pm

Warangal Urban: A 13-year-old girl was knocked down by a workman’s special train while she was crossing a railway track at Chintalapally railway station near here on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Sura Vaishali (13), daughter of Rajeshwari, of Rampur village of Dharmasagar mandal. According to GRP Inspector Ch Parashuramulu, the girl was crossing the track after her mother and aunt had crossed the track when the train accidentally hit her.

“She died while being shifted to hospital due to injuries,” he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .