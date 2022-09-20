Train mows down three railway workers in Peddapalli

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:19 PM, Tue - 20 September 22

A Rajadhani express train proceeding towards Delhi from Bangalore hit the workers while they were applying grease to tracks at Hussenimiyavagu.

Peddapalli: Three railway workers died when a speeding train hit them near Kothapalli railway station of Peddapalli mandal on Tuesday afternoon. A Rajadhani express train proceeding towards Delhi from Bangalore hit the workers while they were applying grease to tracks at Hussenimiyavagu.

A railway worker Durgaiah, two contract workers Pegada Ramesh and Venu died on the spot. Another worker escaped from the incident. Bodies, which fell away from track as they were hit by the speeding train, were damaged beyond recognition.