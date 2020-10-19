Training camp in Jagitial to make 1,000 youths job-ready

About 1,000 unemployed youths from Velgatur, Dharmapuri and Buggaram mandals would be given training in construction, tourism, electronics, driving and other fields

Published: 8:52 pm

Jagitial: Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar advised unemployed youth to utilise all available opportunities to grow in life. The Minister along with Peddapalli MP Borlakunta Venkatesh Netha inaugurated a training camp at Velgatur mandal headquarters on Monday.

About 1,000 unemployed youths from Velgatur, Dharmapuri and Buggaram mandals would be given training in construction, tourism, electronics, driving and other fields. Remaining three mandals would be covered in the second phase. The NAC, National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality, National Small Industries Corporation, SIMSME, IT Limited, TSRTC, CICET and other companies are participating in the training camp.

Speaking on the occasion, Eshwar said India has rich human resources and it was necessary to utilise the available resources. Failures were common in life. Youths should go ahead by learning from failures. Instead of confining themselves to their villages, youth should be ready to work anywhere outside their villages.

