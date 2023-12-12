Trans male undergoes gender affirming procedure at Hyderabad’s OGH

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:32 PM, Tue - 12 December 23

Hyderabad: In a collaborative effort, the surgeons from Petlaburj Maternity Hospital and Osmania General Hospital (OGH) have conducted a laparascopic assisted vaginal hysterectomy, a gender affirming procedure for a 23-year-old trans male Sompelly Soni (Yeshwanth Kumar), which involved removal of uterus.

The removal of uterus (vaginal hysterectomy) for the trans-male, a person who has been registered as a female at birth but identifies as a male, is the first stage procedure that was conducted successfully at OGH.

The transgender has also been put on hormone replacement therapy by the hospital’s endocrinology team after the confirmation of the diagnosis as assigned female at birth with gender dysphoria, a medical condition wherein there is a mismatch between biological sex and gender identity.

“Such medical services are not available even in private healthcare facilities in Hyderabad and patients need to travel to Mumbai to avail such procedures. Recently, we launched transgender clinic at OGH and such services are vital for the community,” says Superintendent, OGH, Dr G Nagender.

All the teams including the Obstetric and Gynecology team headed by Dr. Malathi, Prof. and Superintendent, Petlaburj Government Maternity Hospital, General Surgery team of OGH headed by Dr. Mallikarjun, the Anaesthesia team with Dr. Pandunaik, Dr Pavani, Dr. Madhavi and Dr. Balaji, nursing and support staff were involved in the surgery.

“We have ensured that proper consent has been collected from the trans-male. The individual is recovering normally after the surgery. The trans-male will be provided treatment and other services in different stages of his gender transformation process which will include involvement of different specialty and super specialty teams,” Dr Nagender said.